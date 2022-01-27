Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Reserve points to interest rate hike coming in March

January 27, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Facing both turbulent financial markets and raging inflation, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday indicated it could soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years as part of a broader tightening of historically easy monetary policy. In a move that came as little surprise, the Fed’s policymaking group said a quarter-percentage point increase to its benchmark short-term borrowing rate is likely forthcoming.

