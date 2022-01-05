Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow rises 200 points to record Tuesday, but Nasdaq sheds 1% as higher rates divide the market

January 5, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for a second day to start 2022 as investors bet on the kinds of stocks that would benefit from a robust economy this year despite the omicron threat. But a continuing spike in bond yields to start the new year caused investors to rotate out of tech stocks, sending the Nasdaq lower. Losses in tech shares that were big winners last year like Nvidia and Tesla weighed on the broader market.

