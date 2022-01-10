Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto crime hit a record $14bn in 2021

January 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Crypto crime hit a new all-time high in 2021 with illicit addresses receiving $14bn amid an explosion of interest in digital assets. Activity associated with illicit addresses jumped to new heights from a total of $7.8bn in 2020. Illicit addresses are defined as wallets tied to criminal activities such as ransomware, Ponzi schemes, and scams. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, as new investors entered the crypto space in droves total transaction volumes jumped by 550% year on year reaching $15.8tn.

