December 21, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The major averages fell on Monday as investors grappled with the resurgence of Covid cases spurred from the newfound omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 433.28 points to 34,932.16, dragged down by losses in Boeing, Goldman Sachs and American Express. The S&P 500 dipped 1.1% to 4,568.02 and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite declined 1.2% to 14,980.94. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 lost nearly 1.6%.

