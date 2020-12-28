Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wells Fargo’s top predictions for 2021 include a warning for Tesla investors

December 28, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Wells Fargo Securities’ Chris Harvey is out with the bank’s top 10 predictions for next year. No. 1 on his list: Tesla becomes the new AOL. “It reminded us so much about 1998 — the late ’90s,” the firm’s head of equity strategy told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” last week. “AOL, similar to Tesla had a game changing technology, incredible performance [and] it goes into the [S&P 500] index late in the year in December after an amazing run.

