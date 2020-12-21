Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wall Street strategists see stocks gaining 9% in 2021 after a possible speed bump to start the year

December 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The stock market appears set on rising into 2021 — a year expected to see some return to normalcy, above trend economic growth and a higher stock market, according to Wall Street strategists. Even with this year’s sharp sell-off, the S&P 500 is notching a near 15% gain for 2020. For 2021, many strategists expect another year of double-digit gains.

