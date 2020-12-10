Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

U.S. stock futures rise slightly after falling from record highs as stimulus talks stall

December 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher in overnight trading on Wednesday as investors continued to assess progress on additional stimulus measures, as well as developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45 points, or 0.14%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 0.13%. Nasdaq 100 futures were flat

