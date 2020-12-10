(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher in overnight trading on Wednesday as investors continued to assess progress on additional stimulus measures, as well as developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45 points, or 0.14%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 0.13%. Nasdaq 100 futures were flat
U.S. stock futures rise slightly after falling from record highs as stimulus talks stall
