U.S. futures little changed as lawmakers announce latest stimulus proposal

December 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were little changed early Tuesday morning as Congress continued negotiations on another economic relief package and vaccines began to roll out across the country. Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 13 points. Those tied to the S&P 500 hovered above the flatline while Nasdaq 100 futures were in mildly negative territory.

