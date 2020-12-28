(CNBC) After holding up the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill for nearly a week, President Donald Trump has just signed off on the stimulus package, which includes $600 checks. The president had previously called the bill an unsuitable “disgrace” and demanded lawmakers raise the second round of stimulus checks to $2,000 per person, from $600.
Trump signs off on $600 stimulus checks. But a vote on $2,000 direct payments is still happening
