Top 100 hedge fund managers have 84% median proportion of AUM in global hedge funds

(Opalesque) Top 100 hedge fund managers have 84% median proportion of AUM in global hedge funds with $10.6bn median AUM, said HFM. HFM also announced it will be merging with Eurekahedge. In 2020, diversification into long only products remains the most popular – and obvious – choice for most hedge fund managers. Of the 63 top 100 firms to offer non-hedge fund products, at least 38 offered long only products.

