(Opalesque) The 100 largest U.S. public pension funds’ aggregate liabilities climbed and asset growth struggled to keep up the pace in the 12 months ended June 30, said a study. According to an annual study from Milliman, the study estimates that the aggregate funding ratio of the plans as of June 30 of this year was 70.7%, down from 73.4% as of June 30, 2019.

