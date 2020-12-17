Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Texas and nine other states file new antitrust lawsuit against Google — here’s the full complaint

December 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google is facing a new antitrust lawsuit from a group of state attorneys general led by Texas, this time targeting its advertising technology services. The lawsuit claims Google unlawfully acquired, attempted to acquire, or maintained a monopoly in several steps of the online ad market including both buy and sell sides. It also alleges Google has engaged in unlawful tying arrangements between its ad products so publishers had to use another Google tool if they chose to operate on its ad exchange.

