(CNBC) At the close of trading next Thursday, the bull market will be ready to run into 2021 but probably at a slower pace. January is the month that Wall Street tradition says sets the tone for the year — “so goes January, so goes the year,” as the saying goes. This January could be challenging, with the spreading pandemic slowing the economy and the important Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5.
Stocks ready to close out powerful 2020 as risks loom in January
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.