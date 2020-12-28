Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks ready to close out powerful 2020 as risks loom in January

December 28, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) At the close of trading next Thursday, the bull market will be ready to run into 2021 but probably at a slower pace. January is the month that Wall Street tradition says sets the tone for the year — “so goes January, so goes the year,” as the saying goes. This January could be challenging, with the spreading pandemic slowing the economy and the important Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Long Island City Man with Trading and Tipping Others as Part of Insider Trading Scheme
  2. Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
  3. Hedge funds recorded their strongest return in over a decade lead by the long/short equities
  4. Hedge funds had their best month since 2009. They’re still not keeping up with the stock market
  5. $600 stimulus checks are officially on the way. Here’s who will get them first

Search


Categories