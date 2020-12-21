Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures flat as lawmakers reach last-minute stimulus deal

December 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures held steady in overnight trading on Sunday as Congress managed to seal a coronavirus stimulus deal hours before a shutdown deadline. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were flat. S&P 500 futures were also little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. At Monday’s open, Tesla will enter the S&P 500 with a 1.69% weighting in the index, the fifth largest. 

