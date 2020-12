(CNBC) Stock futures fell on Monday night as traders kept an eye on negotiations for additional fiscal stimulus while the U.S. coronavirus caseload continues to rise. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 101 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also lost 0.3%.

Republican and Democratic leaders said Monday that Congress is trying to extend government funding for an additional week to try and strike a deal on new Covid-19 aid

