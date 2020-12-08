(CNBC) Stitch Fix shares soared Monday, after the company reported a surprise profit and revenue growth of 10% from a year ago. Its stock was last up more than 33% in after-hours trading. For its fiscal first quarter ended Oct. 31, Stitch Fix reported earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $490.4 million, topping estimates for a loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $481.2 million, according to Refinitiv data.

