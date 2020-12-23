Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Some NYSE trading floor personnel to return to remote operations

December 23, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Some New York Stock Exchange workers will return to remote working amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the largest city in the U.S. “On Monday, December 28, 2020, in response to changes in the NYC-area public health conditions, NYSE Designated Market Makers (DMMs) will temporarily return to remote operations (with limited exceptions),” the NYSE said in a statement on Tuesday. 

