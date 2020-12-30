Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

SEC Charges Long Island City Man with Trading and Tipping Others as Part of Insider Trading Scheme

December 30, 2020 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Jason Peltz of Long Island City, New York with insider trading ahead of a media report about the potential acquisition of chemical manufacturer Ferro Corp. that caused the company’s stock price to climb. Peltz also tipped others to trade ahead of the news, for a collective total profit of approximately $1 million.

According to the SEC’s complaint, Peltz used inside information to trade Ferro securities before a March 15, 2016 news media article that Ferro had received a takeover approach from a prominent private equity firm. The complaint alleges that Peltz placed his trades using accounts held in the names of others, including the account of a British Virgin Islands company. Peltz further leveraged the inside information by tipping several associates who all traded Ferro within days of Peltz.

The case originated from the SEC Market Abuse Unit’s Analysis and Detection Center, which uses data analysis tools to detect suspicious trading patterns.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York filed criminal charges against Peltz on December 22, 2020.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, charges Peltz with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder and seeks injunctive relief and civil monetary penalties.

This entry was posted in HedgeCo Networks Press Releases, HedgeCo News, HedgeCoVest News, Insider Trading. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Long Island City Man with Trading and Tipping Others as Part of Insider Trading Scheme
  2. Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
  3. Hedge funds recorded their strongest return in over a decade lead by the long/short equities
  4. Hedge funds had their best month since 2009. They’re still not keeping up with the stock market
  5. $600 stimulus checks are officially on the way. Here’s who will get them first

Search


Categories