Qualtrics files IPO papers, aiming for valuation of up to $14.4 billion after spinning out of SAP

December 29, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Qualtrics is about to go public, for real this time.The cloud software vendor, which SAP acquired two years ago on the eve of a planned IPO, filed its paperwork with the SEC on Monday to carry on as an independent company. The initial pricing range of $20 to $24 a share would value Qualtrics at $12 billion to $14.4 billion, up from the $8 billion SAP paid.

