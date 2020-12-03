Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

“Negative” outlook for global asset management, says Moody’s

December 3, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) A wavering investor appetite for risk and a deteriorating competitive environment is leading to a negative outlook for the global asset management industry next year. Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said in its annual outlook report that, on top of these issues, longer-term trends that were already pressuring the money management industry “may have intensified with the coronavirus crisis.”

