(Opalesque) A wavering investor appetite for risk and a deteriorating competitive environment is leading to a negative outlook for the global asset management industry next year. Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said in its annual outlook report that, on top of these issues, longer-term trends that were already pressuring the money management industry “may have intensified with the coronavirus crisis.”
“Negative” outlook for global asset management, says Moody’s
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.