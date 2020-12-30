Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds had their best month since 2009. They’re still not keeping up with the stock market

December 30, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Hedge funds had their best month in over a decade in November, but continue to perform worse than the broader market, once again raising questions about the value of expensive active investment management. Data from hedge fund tracker Eurekahedge released Tuesday shows that globally, hedge funds of all strategies returned 4.49% in November.

