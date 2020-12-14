Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds gain +5.92% in November, bringing YTD average returns to +6.90%

December 14, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The global hedge fund business has posted among the highest average monthly returns in 20 years at +5.92% during the month, bringing the year to date (YTD) average returns to +6.90%. According to eVestment November 2020 hedge fund performance data, about 68% of the industry is now producing positive results in 2020, with the average gain among those posting positive returns near +15%, while the average decline among those posting negative returns is near -9%.

