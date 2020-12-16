Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge Fund Stouff Capital triples assets under management

December 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) After launching its first fund in October 2018, Stouff Capital is strengthening its presence with private investors and opening its doors to institutional investors. Its quantamental management strategy for global and liquid equities, with optional “convex” protection, is outperforming its benchmarks, and the company has tripled its assets under management over the past twelve months.

