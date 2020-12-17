(Opalesque) Assets under management for the global hedge funds industry have rebounded increasing by US$128.0 billion over the past eight months since March 2020, said Eurekahedge. This has come from performance-driven gains of US$139.8 billion and net investor outflows of US$11.8 billion. This marks a sharp recovery following a US$264.1 billion asset decline in Q1 2020, revealed the December 2020 Eurekahedge Report.

