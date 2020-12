(Opalesque) Global assets under management run by money and wealth managers are set to grow by up to 5.6% a year by 2025, to $147.4 trillion. Money and wealth managers currently run more than $110 trillion, more than 20 times the U.S. federal budget, said a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers. AUM has grown by more than 40% in the past five years.

To read this article: