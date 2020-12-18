Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FedEx beats quarterly earnings and revenue estimates but cites continued uncertainty of Covid pandemic

December 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) FedEx generated better-than-expected profits and revenue during its most recent quarter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bolster high volume of U.S. and international package deliveries, the company said Thursday. The package delivery service not provide an earnings forecast for fiscal 2021, citing continued uncertainty and higher costs stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares of the company fell more than 3.5% in after-hours trading

