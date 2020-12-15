Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed will be tested in 2021 as vaccines boost U.S. economic outlook

December 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) If 2020 was the year the Federal Reserve overhauled its game plan for supporting the U.S. economy, 2021 will be the year its new approach gets tested should a coronavirus vaccine deliver the lift that many analysts expect. In its final policy meeting of the year this week, the U.S. central bank is expected to keep its key overnight interest rate pinned near zero and to signal it will stay there for years to come; many analysts also expect new guidance on how long the Fed will keep up its massive bond-buying program.

