(Opalesque) Emerging market debt trading volumes fell in the third quarter of 2020 both on a year-on-year basis and on a sequential basis, said a study. According to EMTA, the trade association for the Emerging Markets trading and investment industry, the volume of debt changing hands in the July, August, and September period reached $1.13 trillion, down 20% from the $1.416 trillion traded during the same period in 2019.

