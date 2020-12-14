(CNBC) U.S. stock futures moved higher in early morning trading on Monday as markets indicated a rebound from a losing week. Investors are weighing updates on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout as well as the coronavirus stimulus stalemate in Washington. Dow futures rose 196 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded in mildly positive territory.
Dow futures rise around 200 points as stocks attempt to bounce back from losing week
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.