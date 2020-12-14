Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures rise around 200 points as stocks attempt to bounce back from losing week

December 14, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures moved higher in early morning trading on Monday as markets indicated a rebound from a losing week. Investors are weighing updates on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout as well as the coronavirus stimulus stalemate in Washington. Dow futures rose 196 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded in mildly positive territory.

