Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Congress scrambles to finalize Covid relief, avoid shutdown as deadline draws near

December 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Congress tried to put the finishing touches on a coronavirus relief deal Thursday as Washington drew closer to letting the government shut down and allowing millions to lose unemployment benefits. Leaders on Capitol Hill say they have come close to an agreement on sending $900 billion in aid to Americans. Lawmakers have run short on time to pass a government funding and pandemic rescue package before federal funding lapses at 12:01 a.m. ET on Saturday.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. LPs eye 2021 with cautious optimism
  2. Federal Court Orders Interdealer Broker to Pay $7 Million for Deceptive Trading Practices in the FX Options Markets
  3. Robinhood pays $65 million to settle SEC probe over misleading customers
  4. FedEx beats quarterly earnings and revenue estimates but cites continued uncertainty of Covid pandemic
  5. Bitcoin could see a 25%-30% sell-off in the new year, but it’s still a long-term buy

Search


Categories