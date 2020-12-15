Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Brexit talks: Hedge funds warn of extreme volatility amid risk of “accidental” No Deal

December 15, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) London-based hedge funds are warning of renewed market uncertainty, a less bullish stance on the pound and “extreme volatility” in the coming days, after EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK prime minister Boris Johnson agreed to further extend Brexit negotiations – with the risk of an “accidental” No Deal exit still remaining live

