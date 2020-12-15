(Hedgeweek) London-based hedge funds are warning of renewed market uncertainty, a less bullish stance on the pound and “extreme volatility” in the coming days, after EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK prime minister Boris Johnson agreed to further extend Brexit negotiations – with the risk of an “accidental” No Deal exit still remaining live
Brexit talks: Hedge funds warn of extreme volatility amid risk of “accidental” No Deal
