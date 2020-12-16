Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Barclay Hedge Fund index up 5.5% in November, 7.2% YTD

December 16, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The hedge fund industry reversed two consecutive months of losses in November 2020, returning 5.54% for the month, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index, compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index was up 10.9% for November. For the year-to-date, the hedge fund industry was up 7.21% through November. The S&P 500 Total Return Index gained 14.02% over the same period.

