(CNBC) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday that Americans who qualify for direct payments in new Covid relief legislation could see that money hit their bank accounts in a matter of days. “The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week.
Americans will get stimulus checks as soon as next week, Mnuchin says
