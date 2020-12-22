Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Americans will get stimulus checks as soon as next week, Mnuchin says

December 22, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday that Americans who qualify for direct payments in new Covid relief legislation could see that money hit their bank accounts in a matter of days. “The good news is this is a very, very fast way of getting money into the economy. Let me emphasize: People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Company and CEO for $119 Million Securities Fraud Targeting Members of the South Asian American Community
  2. Blackstone in talks to merge Alight with blank-check acquisition firm
  3. Total crypto fund inflows top $5 billion this year, up more than 600% - report
  4. Bridgewater founder Dalio's son killed in car crash
  5. Congress passes long-awaited Covid relief bill and government funding plan

Search


Categories