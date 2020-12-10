Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Airbnb IPO raises at least $3.5 billion, challenging DoorDash and Snowflake for largest IPO of the year

December 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Airbnb Inc. pulled off one of the largest initial public offerings of 2020 despite a pandemic that laid waste to much of the travel industry. The lodging-booking platform priced its initial public offering at $68 a share Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, well above its most recent target range of $56 to $60, which it had already revised upward.

