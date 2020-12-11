(Hedgeweek) 2021 will see an “acceleration of trends” across the hedge fund industry, according to Jack Inglis, CEO of the Alternative Investment Management Association, with the sector becoming more digitalised and more socially conscious, as managers play an “integral part” in the economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis.
AIMA CEO Jack Inglis sees hedge fund “renaissance” next year as ESG, blockchain and digitalisation accelerate changes
