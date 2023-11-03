Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

UAW-Stellantis deal includes $18.9 billion in investments, new truck for idled plant

November 3, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Details of the tentative agreement were released Thursday night after local UAW leaders approved the pact, which UAW President Shawn Fain called the “most lucrative contract our union has won in decades.” The tentative labor agreement was reached Saturday after roughly six weeks of targeted strikes by the union against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor. The work stoppages began Sept. 15 after the sides failed to reach deals covering 146,000 UAW members with the automakers by a strike deadline.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. President/CCO of Prophecy Asset Management Advisory Firm Charged with Multi-Year Fraud
  2. Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts
  3. Hedge fund outflows total $80bn so far in 2023
  4. Systematic stock-pickers top the human touch in October
  5. Half of systematic investors are AI-ready, says study

Search


Categories