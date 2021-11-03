Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

With Fed taper expected, investors brace for rate hikes on horizon

November 3, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) As the U.S. Federal Reserve gears up to taper its huge asset purchases, investors reeling from gyrations in the bond market are scanning the road ahead for signs of how effectively the central bank can tighten policy to deal with stubbornly high inflation.

At their meeting this week, Fed policymakers are expected to give the green light to reducing the central bank’s bond purchases which have seen it hoover up $120 billion a month in government-backed bonds in a bid to steady the economy after the hit from the pandemic.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Recidivist and Barred Investment Adviser and His Firm
  2. With Fed taper expected, investors brace for rate hikes on horizon
  3. KKR's earnings more than double on higher management fees, asset sales
  4. The Fed is about to set its post-crisis policy course — with a high level of uncertainty ahead
  5. Fed is in denial about ‘persistent’ inflation, Wall Street forecaster Jim Bianco warns

Search


Categories