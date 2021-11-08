Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stocks could soar to new heights in week ahead — even though inflation data may come in hot

November 8, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks could take aim at new highs in the week ahead, even as investors face fresh data that could show the highest year-over-year jump in consumer inflation in more than 30 years. Stocks touched record levels Friday, after a monumental week that included the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it will wind down its bond buying, the first big step away from the easing measures it put in place to fight the pandemic.

