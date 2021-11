(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in October, as short-term interest rates rose while the yield curve flattened, and global equity markets reversed prior month losses. The investable HFRI 500 Fund Weighted Composite Index advanced +1.7 percent in October, while the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (FWC) added +1.6 percent, according to data released by HFR.

To read this article: