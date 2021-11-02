(Reuters) Goldman Sachs has brought forward its forecast by a year to July 2022 for the first post-pandemic U.S. interest rate hike, as the investment bank expects inflation to remain elevated. “The main reason for the change in our liftoff call is that we now expect core PCE inflation to remain above 3% — and core CPI inflation above 4% — when the taper concludes,” Goldman’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, wrote in a client note.

