Goldman Sachs brings forward U.S. rate hike projection by a year

November 2, 2021 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Goldman Sachs has brought forward its forecast by a year to July 2022 for the first post-pandemic U.S. interest rate hike, as the investment bank expects inflation to remain elevated. “The main reason for the change in our liftoff call is that we now expect core PCE inflation to remain above 3% — and core CPI inflation above 4% — when the taper concludes,” Goldman’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, wrote in a client note.

