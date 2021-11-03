(CNBC) Market forecaster Jim Bianco expects inflation’s intensity to catch up with central bank policymakers worldwide, including the Federal Reserve. The fallout could make stocks less attractive, and knock them off record highs. “Inflation is persistent and you’ve got to start thinking about moving your policies more aggressively towards tightening,
Fed is in denial about ‘persistent’ inflation, Wall Street forecaster Jim Bianco warns
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.