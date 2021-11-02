(Opalesque) The global crypto asset management market size is projected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2021 to $1.2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. According to a report by Markets and Markets, the increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management techniques are expected to enhance the use of crypto asset management solutions across the globe.
Crypto asset management market to grow 21.5% to reach $1.2 bn by 2026
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.