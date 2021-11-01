(CNBC) Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called Friday for the Federal Reserve to begin reining in the support it has provided for the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic. In separate tweets, the head of Pershing Square Holdings, with $13.1 billion under management, said the central bank should start turning off the monetary juice right away.
Bill Ackman calls for the Fed to start raising interest rates ‘as soon as possible’
