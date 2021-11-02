(CNBC) Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive is targeting a market valuation of as much as $54.6 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, according to its amended prospectus filed Monday. The company said it plans to offer 135 million shares priced between $57 and $62, with an option for underwriters to purchase up to 20.25 million additional shares.
