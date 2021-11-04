Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

10-year Treasury yield inches higher with Fed set to begin bond taper this month

November 4, 2021 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield moved higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would start tapering pandemic-era aid later this month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 3.7 basis points to 1.584% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 4.8 basis points to 2.006%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

