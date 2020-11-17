Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Scaramucci’s Billion-Dollar Mega Hedge Fund Skybridge ‘May Hold Positions’ in Bitcoin

November 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Bitcoin.com) In a filing registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the giant global investment firm Skybridge Capital explained that the fund Skybridge G II may invest in digital currencies like bitcoin. On November 13, the New York-based company with $7.7 billion assets under management (AUM) told the U.S. regulator that Skybridge investment funds “may hold long and short positions in digital assets.”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Winston Reed Investments To Pay $255,000 In Restitution
  2. Blackstone seeks $5 billion for second Asia buyout fund: Bloomberg News
  3. JPMorgan becomes first major bank to say first-quarter GDP will decline because of Covid surge
  4. Factor rotation: Market neutral hedge funds stumble, but special situations managers surge
  5. SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator November notifications at 3.63 per cent

Search


Categories