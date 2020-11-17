(Bitcoin.com) In a filing registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the giant global investment firm Skybridge Capital explained that the fund Skybridge G II may invest in digital currencies like bitcoin. On November 13, the New York-based company with $7.7 billion assets under management (AUM) told the U.S. regulator that Skybridge investment funds “may hold long and short positions in digital assets.”

