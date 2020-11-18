Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Preqin: Investors to increase allocations to alternatives by 2025

November 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Historic outperformance from alternative assets funds and expectations of continued low returns in traditional asset classes, especially fixed income, are the main forces driving investors to allocate more capital to alternative assets. In fact, 81% of investors expect their allocations to alternatives to increase by 2025. However, the composition of their portfolios will evolve.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Winston Reed Investments To Pay $255,000 In Restitution
  2. Blackstone seeks $5 billion for second Asia buyout fund: Bloomberg News
  3. JPMorgan becomes first major bank to say first-quarter GDP will decline because of Covid surge
  4. Factor rotation: Market neutral hedge funds stumble, but special situations managers surge
  5. SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator November notifications at 3.63 per cent

Search


Categories