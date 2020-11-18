(Opalesque) Historic outperformance from alternative assets funds and expectations of continued low returns in traditional asset classes, especially fixed income, are the main forces driving investors to allocate more capital to alternative assets. In fact, 81% of investors expect their allocations to alternatives to increase by 2025. However, the composition of their portfolios will evolve.
Preqin: Investors to increase allocations to alternatives by 2025
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.