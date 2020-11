(Reuters) Reuters) – Billionaire hedge fund investor William Ackman said on Thursday that he expects to see market gains next year but warned there could be volatility in the months ahead as the coronavirus continues to take its toll.

Ackman told investors that he’s “happy to be long” on equity exposure and is “bullish” on 2021 at a time of low interest rates, more expected stimulus and infrastructure spending.

