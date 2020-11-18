Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

J&J expects data for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 vaccine by Feb, says head scientist

November 18, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ.N chief scientist said the drugmaker is recruiting over 1,000 people per day for the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and expects to have all the data needed to seek U.S. authorization by February or earlier. “By the end of the year or around the end of the year, we should have 60,000 people in the study,” Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, said in an interview ahead of this week’s Reuters Total Health conference.

