Hedge funds to remain second-largest alternative asset class next five years:

November 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Preqin said that it expects hedge funds to hold onto their position as the second-largest alternative asset class in 2025, despite relatively weak growth in assets under management (AUM) due to continued outflows. AUM growth will be the lowest of all asset classes at a CAGR of 3.6% per year. Preqin forecasts AUM to reach $4.28tn in 2025, up 19.6% from $3.58tn at the end of 2020.

